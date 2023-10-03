Video: Ostigard gives Napoli vital lead in Real Madrid tussle

Real Madrid keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, was at fault for Napoli’s opener, headed home by Leo Ostigard.

Los Blancos had held out until the 18th minute but as the Partnopei fired in a corner, Kepa was all at sea, missing the ball entirely which allowed the hosts to take advantage of the goalmouth scramble.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Beautiful assist leads to incredible finish as Lens draw level with Arsenal Video: Wilfried Zaha comes back to haunt Man United as Onana left clutching thin air Video: Rasmus Hojlund’s incredible header gives Man United the lead against Galatasaray

The subsequent header was cleared off the line but straight to Ostigard who powered home to give Napoli an improbable 1-0 lead.

Here is Ostigard's goal to put Napoli up 1 – 0 over Real Madrid. Kepa misses it. He has to leave it if he's unsure.pic.twitter.com/8Swtbsnzzq — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 3, 2023

Napoli strike first against Real Madrid. ? Leo Østigård comes through for Napoli scoring the opener in back-to-back games. ? pic.twitter.com/XSgGLTRS0I — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 3, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo