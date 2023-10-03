Video: Ostigard gives Napoli vital lead in Real Madrid tussle

Champions League
Real Madrid keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, was at fault for Napoli’s opener, headed home by Leo Ostigard.

Los Blancos had held out until the 18th minute but as the Partnopei fired in a corner, Kepa was all at sea, missing the ball entirely which allowed the hosts to take advantage of the goalmouth scramble.

The subsequent header was cleared off the line but straight to Ostigard who powered home to give Napoli an improbable 1-0 lead.

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

