Video: Quickfire Vinicius and Bellingham goals see Real Madrid take 2-1 lead into the break

Jude Bellingham’s epic start to life at Real Madrid continued on Tuesday night as he first helped Vinicius Jr to equalise Napoli’s opener before slotting home a stunning solo goal to give Real the lead at half-time.

It took Napoli scoring first after a mistake from Kepa before Los Blancos really got going.

The England international picked the Partnopei’s pockets as they attempted to play out of defence and played in the Brazilian who made no mistake from a tight angle.

The second was all his own work as he marauded through the centre of the field, taking on all comers as he did so. His finish matched the run to silence the home crowd.

A brilliant interception from Jude Bellingham followed by an ice cold finish from Vinicius Jnr and Real Madrid are level against Napoli ? pic.twitter.com/C7libDdESK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023

?? ATTENZIONE PICKPOCKET! Jude Bellingham and Vini Jr. combine to make Napoli pay. pic.twitter.com/UMRZdmJuXB — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 3, 2023

JUDE BELLINGHAM TAKE A BOW! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/48waXBD1E8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023

TWENTY. YEARS. OLD. ? Jude Bellingham simply cannot be stopped. STUNNING solo goal. pic.twitter.com/Vn6Nbhk06p — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 3, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo