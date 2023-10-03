Video: Quickfire Vinicius and Bellingham goals see Real Madrid take 2-1 lead into the break

Champions League
Jude Bellingham’s epic start to life at Real Madrid continued on Tuesday night as he first helped Vinicius Jr to equalise Napoli’s opener before slotting home a stunning solo goal to give Real the lead at half-time.

It took Napoli scoring first after a mistake from Kepa before Los Blancos really got going.

The England international picked the Partnopei’s pockets as they attempted to play out of defence and played in the Brazilian who made no mistake from a tight angle.

The second was all his own work as he marauded through the centre of the field, taking on all comers as he did so. His finish matched the run to silence the home crowd.

