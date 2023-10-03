Video: Rasmus Hojlund’s incredible header gives Man United the lead against Galatasaray

It took Rasmus Hojlund less than 20 minutes to put Man United ahead in their Champions League tie against Galatasaray.
A clever finish from the striker owed much to the accuracy of Marcus Rashford’s cross.
The England international swapped wings and hared down the right-hand side before firing in a centre at pace.
Hojlund simply had to get his head on it and direct the ball into the net and in so doing, he delighted the Old Trafford faithful.
What a cross… and what a finish ?
Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund combine to give Manchester United the lead at Old Trafford ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/SyKLLAp9Lw
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023
Marcus Rashford finds Rasmus Højlund for his first Man Utd home goal. ?? pic.twitter.com/FW9imX0RHN
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 3, 2023
Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo