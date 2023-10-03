Video: Rasmus Hojlund’s incredible header gives Man United the lead against Galatasaray

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It took Rasmus Hojlund less than 20 minutes to put Man United ahead in their Champions League tie against Galatasaray.

A clever finish from the striker owed much to the accuracy of Marcus Rashford’s cross.

More Stories / Latest News
Alan Shearer lauds West Ham ace who “gets better and better”
Video: Gabriel Jesus at it again in the Champions League with clinical strike to give Arsenal the lead
West Ham and Tottenham interested in signing Bundesliga topscorer

The England international swapped wings and hared down the right-hand side before firing in a centre at pace.

Hojlund simply had to get his head on it and direct the ball into the net and in so doing, he delighted the Old Trafford faithful.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Marcus Rashford Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.