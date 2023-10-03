Video: Super Rasmus Hojlund run and goal puts Man United ahead again vs Galatasaray

If Rasmus Hojlund’s first goal owed much to Marcus Rashford, his second was all his own work.

Picking up the ball just inside his own half, the Dane set off at pace towards the Galatasaray goal.

As the keeper came out to narrow the angle, Hojlund cleverly lifted the ball over him for a superb second of the night.

It was the second time the striker had given United the lead on the night and the quality of the strike was clearly appreciated by the Old Trafford faithful.

