Chelsea star handed one-match ban and fined £90,000

Chelsea right-back Reece James has reportedly been handed a one-match ban and a fine of £90,000 by the Football Association.

Sky Sports report that Blues captain James has been given this as a punishment for abusive language used in the club’s recent Premier League defeat against Aston Villa.

James has missed a number of games through injury so far this season, but Sky Sports state that this suspension would be for Chelsea’s game against Burnley, regardless of his fitness status at that time.

The England international was made Chelsea captain over the summer after the departure of the long-serving Cesar Azpilicueta, and he clearly still has much to learn in terms of controlling his emotions in difficult moments.

Still, Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping to see James back on the pitch as soon as possible as there’s no doubt he’s been missed so far this season.

Mauricio Pochettino is dealing with a number of injuries to key players and it’s affecting his team’s performances on the pitch, with James alongside Christopher Nkunku as a player who would surely be starting most games now if they could.