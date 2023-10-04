Pogba the key to Juventus signing £26m Tottenham ace in January

Thursday is a hugely important day for Paul Pogba and Juventus, and the outcome of the French World Cup winner’s B sample, to show whether he has used a banned substance or not, will determine what happens next – which could also affect Tottenham.

Pogba has been suspended as a precautionary measure by the Anti-Doping Tribunal since September 11, after testosterone was found in his initial urine test.

The second test will either confirm this or reverse the initial findings.

Both Juventus and Pogba will surely be hoping for the latter, though if it is confirmed, the likelihood is that the 30-year-old will be banned for a significant period. It might even spell the end of his career at the elite level of football.

It’s perhaps with the latter in mind that the Bianconeri are apparently running the rule over possible replacements, and one player of interest to them is Tottenham’s out-of-favour ace, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The outlet suggest that the north Londoners want £26m for the 28-year-old, a figure that should be well within the reach of Serie A’s Old Lady.

It’s a potential deal that would likely suit Ange Postecoglou too, given that the player has been a peripheral figure since the Australian took charge at White Hart Lane.