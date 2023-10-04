Tottenham vs Liverpool will not be replayed despite Jurgen Klopp asking for that outcome

The fallout of Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham on Saturday continues to rumble on and Wednesday saw Jurgen Klopp ask for the match to be replayed following the release of the VAR audio that showed a massive error was made in not allowing Luis Diaz’s goal to stand.

The audio showed that not only a crucial error was made but the officials recognised it straight away and were unable to use common sense to change the outcome.

Speaking about the incident today at his press conference, Klopp believes the match should be replayed but is aware that it is unlikely to happen.

“Something like this never happened, so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do,” the Liverpool boss said via the BBC.

According to the BBC, the Premier League will not replay Tottenham vs Liverpool and it is unclear whether there has been a formal request to do so by the Merseyside club.

When asked whether the club had asked – or would ask – the Premier League for a replay, Klopp said: “At this stage, we are still going through the information we have.”

This will likely continue over the coming days as one of the biggest mistakes in the history of VAR needs to end with a positive outcome.