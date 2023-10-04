Video: Doku adds the gloss for Man City at Leipzig

Manchester City
After Julian Alvarez had knocked the stuffing out of a disciplined Leipzig side late in Man City’s Champions League game in Germany, Jeremy Doku sealed the win with a fine finish.

The hosts were on the attack looking for a late equaliser which would’ve kept them level on points with Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, with too many men forward, they were exposed at the back and City were clinical.

Doku was left all alone and had plenty of time to stroke home for the visitors third of the night.

