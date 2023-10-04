Video: Kylian Mbappe stunned by shock Newcastle hammering of PSG

It was a night to forget for Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain as they were humbled by a rampant Newcastle side.
The Magpies took the game to their visitors in front of a raucous crowd who consistently raised the decibel levels inside St. James’ Park.
Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar were the goalscoring heroes on the night, with Mbappe – for many the best player in the world at present – kept quiet for the entire game.
His face said it all when he trudged off the pitch at full time.
Bless ya Mbappe…….HhHahahahaha
Mentioned 4 times tonight on commentary……!!
Clearly overrated Kylian, OH DEAR!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CmxL6UEBmY
— Wayne Carl Glover (@nufc4444) October 4, 2023