Video: Kylian Mbappe stunned by shock Newcastle hammering of PSG

It was a night to forget for Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain as they were humbled by a rampant Newcastle side.

The Magpies took the game to their visitors in front of a raucous crowd who consistently raised the decibel levels inside St. James’ Park.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Doku adds the gloss for Man City at Leipzig Video: Defender produces rocket strike to top off perfect night for Newcastle vs PSG Video: Julian Alvarez stunner gives Man City the lead again at Leipzig

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar were the goalscoring heroes on the night, with Mbappe – for many the best player in the world at present – kept quiet for the entire game.

His face said it all when he trudged off the pitch at full time.