Video: Porto hit by sucker punch as Ferran Torres puts Barcelona ahead in injury-time

Champions League
Posted by

He was only on the pitch because of a first-half injury to Robert Lewandowski, but when Ferran Torres needed to step up for Barcelona, he did just that.

The Spaniard has often struggled whilst at the La Liga giants, but he made a claim for more regular starts with a priceless goal against Porto in first-half injury time.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Newcastle fan Dan Burn has career high moment as defender doubles lead vs PSG
Video: Foden finally breaks the deadlock for Man City at Leipzig
Video: Explosion of noise at St James’ Park as Almiron opens scoring against PSG

A lapse of concentration from the Portuguese side, who had been on top for the majority of the half, proved fatal.

Torres ran onto a perfectly weighted through ball and finished with precision.

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Ferran Torres Robert Lewandowski Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.