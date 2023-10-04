Video: Porto hit by sucker punch as Ferran Torres puts Barcelona ahead in injury-time

He was only on the pitch because of a first-half injury to Robert Lewandowski, but when Ferran Torres needed to step up for Barcelona, he did just that.

The Spaniard has often struggled whilst at the La Liga giants, but he made a claim for more regular starts with a priceless goal against Porto in first-half injury time.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Newcastle fan Dan Burn has career high moment as defender doubles lead vs PSG Video: Foden finally breaks the deadlock for Man City at Leipzig Video: Explosion of noise at St James’ Park as Almiron opens scoring against PSG

A lapse of concentration from the Portuguese side, who had been on top for the majority of the half, proved fatal.

Torres ran onto a perfectly weighted through ball and finished with precision.

LE BUT DE FERRAN TORRES !! Finition clinique ? pic.twitter.com/gRMylKykgP — ??? (@BarcaFRNews) October 4, 2023

Ferran Torres punishes Porto. ? pic.twitter.com/QHkSnpOgri — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo