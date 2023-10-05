Brighton team news: Strong XI from De Zerbi for Marseille test

There’s no margin for error for Roberto De Zerbi and his Brighton and Hove Albion side on Thursday night, as they travel to Marseille looking to pick up their first points of the 2023/24 edition of the Europa League.

After a 6-1 humbling at the hands of Aston Villa last time out, and with their next two Premier League fixtures coming against Liverpool and Man City, things aren’t going to get any easier for the Seagulls. In the short-term at least.

To De Zerbi’s credit, he’s gone with a strong XI for Thursday night’s test against the French giants, and if they can pull off an upset in France, it will kick-start their European campaign.

Ansu Fati and Danny Welbeck start up front, and their European experience should hold them both in good stead.

Jason Steele is tasked with keeping the Ligue Un side at bay, and he’ll be expected to be shielded well by his defence of Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Tariq Lamptey and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Solly March, Pascal Gross, Mahmoud Dahoud and Kaoru Mitoma complete the line-up on what could turn out to be an historic night for the club.

De Zerbi’s credentials were sorely tested at Villa Park but he’s unlikely to have his team playing in any other manner. That bravery could well earn the Italian his reward.