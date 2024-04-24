Pep Guardiola full of “admiration” for potential successor at Man City

Man City’s next challenge in the defence of their Premier League title is a trip to Brighton on Thursday and ahead of that clash, Pep Guardiola has been speaking about Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian coach has gained many admirers since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2022, helping Brighton to the Europa League this season while also playing some of the most attractive football in England’s top flight.

De Zerbi’s success has put him on the radar of several of Europe’s biggest clubs with Liverpool, Man United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all linked to the Brighton boss in recent weeks.

It is uncertain if the 44-year-old will leave the Seagulls this summer or spend another season at the Amex. Should he go with the latter, that would make him a potential candidate for the Man City job in 2025 as Pep Guardiola’s contract at the Etihad expires at the end of next season.

Ahead of facing Brighton on Thursday, the Spanish coach has been speaking about his admiration for De Zerbi.

Man City’s Pep Guardiola is full of admiration for Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi

“My admiration for Roberto de Zerbi is growing every season,” Guardiola said via Fabrizio Romano during his press conference on Wednesday.

“The way they play is always there. De Zerbi has done, is doing, an incredible job in Brighton.”

This could be a key element in De Zerbi getting the Man City job in 2025 as Guardiola could potentially help the Manchester club pick his successor after many successful years at the Etihad Stadium.

There have been no clear links to the role at the Premier League champions as the summer of 2025 is still a long way away but it won’t be long before City begin to draw up their initial candidates, should their attempts to convince Guardiola to stay fail.