“It’s unacceptable” – Man City’s Pep Guardiola furious in BBC interview after FA Cup win, concerned for his players health

Man City have advanced to the FA Cup final after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday but Pep Guardiola was not happy after the game and expressed his fury during an interview with the BBC.

Bernardo Silva scored an 84th-minute winner to send City into the final, where they will face Manchester United or Coventry at the end of May.

It has been a busy week for the Manchester club as they have played in three competitions and went all the way to penalties in the Champions League on Wednesday against Real Madrid.

In an interview with the BBC after Man City’s match with Chelsea, Guardiola was furious that his team had to play on Saturday after playing midweek, while Man United and Coventry did not have a game and will have an extra day to prepare for their FA Cup match on Sunday.

The former Barcelona boss branded the decision to allow this to happen as “unacceptable” and was concerned for the health of his players.

Watch: Pep Guardiola was furious after Man City’s FA Cup win

Guardiola appeared live on the BBC shortly after the final whistle to discuss the game with Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Micah Richards. But rather than chat about another Wembley victory for the defending FA Cup champions, the Man City boss wanted to make clear his grumblings at the scheduling,

“It’s unacceptable,” the 53-year-old began. “It’s really unacceptable. Coventry, United and Chelsea don’t play in the week, [but] they let us play today. Next week, on Friday it would be better. Instead of Saturday, put it on Friday to let us have a recovery.”

When asked by Lineker if he felt unfairly treated, Guardiola added: “It’s impossible, for the health of the players! It’s not normal. Honestly, it’s not normal. We didn’t have the courage to tell you, to FIFA we shut up, but it’s not possible. It’s unacceptable – 120 minutes. All of you are football players. The emotion against Madrid, the quarter-final, we lose and everything. So honestly, I know this country, it is special for many things but it is for the health of the players. I don’t understand how we survived today.”

Asked if he had raised his concerns with the Football Association, the Man City coach replied: “Gary, you think us demanding is going to change something? The only power I have is to say here. It’s not going to change anything. I know it for many years. But why we play today and not tomorrow, with one day off, when Coventry and United and Chelsea don’t play in the mid-week? Why?

“Why don’t you have one more day for the health of the players? For me, as a manager, tell me how you prepare for this game against Chelsea in their best moment of the season? How? It’s impossible. There is no chance.”