Jermaine Pennant has urged Liverpool to sign a ‘proper enforcer’ this January in order to help push Alexis Mac Allister into his natural position.

Manu Kone’s name was pulled out of the hat to fit that particular bill, with the aforementioned Argentinian currently plying his trade in the No.6 role following Fabinho’s summer exit.

“I’d like to see Liverpool sign a proper enforcer in January. For me, that player would be Manu Kone. I think he would be a great number six and encourage Mac Allister to move further forward,” the former Red was quoted as saying by TEAMtalk.

With Curtis Jones performing superbly in the left central midfield role, however, it does raise questions as to what midfield trio Jurgen Klopp would select should the Reds sign a natural holding midfielder.

It’s worth remembering too that Liverpool do technically have a natural No.6 currently available in the squad in former Stuttgart skipper Wataru Endo.

The expectation remains, however, that a younger option – perhaps Andre of Fluminense with whom they have been heavily linked – could be pursued in the next transfer window to complete the set, so to speak.

In any event, it would provide a welcome headache for Klopp when contrasted to the sharp decline of his midfield department in 2022/23.