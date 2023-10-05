Video: Paqueta’s epic leap puts West Ham ahead in Freiburg

West Ham in Europe have been an exciting proposition over the past few seasons, and they started their Europa League match against Freiburg on the front foot with Lucas Paqueta heading home before 10 minutes was on the clock.

Arguably their most difficult group game on paper, the Hammers took the game to their hosts and silenced the stadium – which had no West Ham fans in it – in the process.

The creation and execution of the goal was excellent, Jarrod Bowen’s teasing cross met by Paqueta who rose highest to power home.

Jarrod Bowen the orchestrator ?

Lucas Paqueta the poacher ? West Ham take an early lead in Germany! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/1Yi7dKyOcn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023

Heads up, it's Lucas Paquetá! ? The Brazilian gets the party started for West Ham early. ? pic.twitter.com/KJf8wtMUjg — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo