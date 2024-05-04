“Few tears” – Journalist issues strong message as West Ham United set to lose key man this summer

Lucas Paqueta’s West Ham United future is stuck in limbo as Manchester City target fellow Premier League Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United.

Manchester City have been linked with the two Brazilian midfielders for most of the season as they eye a new central midfield player this summer. But the question is; which one will they splash the cash on?

Lucas Paqueta has had a remarkable time since signing for West Ham United from Lyon back in 2022. Since his move to the London Stadium he has racked up 17 goal contributions in two top-flight campaigns for the Hammers, highlighting his excellent creativity and goalscoring skills from the middle of the park.

Despite his outstanding performances, The Times’ journalist, Martin Hardy has stated that the West Ham fans will shed “few tears” if Paqueta does indeed depart this summer.

West Ham United will shed “few tears” if Lucas Paqueta is sold this summer

Hardy claimed: “There will be disappointment if Lucas Paqueta’s two years at the London Stadium come to an end, but few tears.

“West Ham are used to losing top players: Declan Rice last summer to Arsenal, for one. But Newcastle are not, primarily because they have only just started recruiting them again.”

West Ham United are gearing up for a significant revamp of both their squad and coaching staff this summer, as reports indicate that manager David Moyes is poised to depart from his role. With Moyes’s departure looming, the club are actively exploring numerous high-profile options to fill the managerial position.

But one thing people may not realise is: West Ham could become a far less attractive project for a top manager if they plan to lose their best player Lucas Paqueta in the summer. Couple that with the multiple experienced players out of contract it may have potential to be a recipe for disaster.