West Ham United star plans to leave the club to challenge for silverware

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta is interested in leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian international has been linked with a move to Manchester City, since almost joining the club last summer.

The deal only broke down because the player was being investigated for betting breaches.

With David Moyes heading out of the club this summer and the Hammers preparing for the arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui, Paqueta has made his decision to leave the club.

The 26-year-old, who combines offensive intelligence with defensive resiliency, has eight goals and seven assists in all competitions this season.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly an admirer of the former Lyon player and he wants to add him to his creative depth at the Etihad Stadium.

His skill set is well-balanced, which has propelled him to become one of the Premier League’s top playmakers.

But more than his numbers, his over all game play and his ability to create chances and build attacking moves for his team is something he excels at.

The Hammers know they will find it difficult to keep Paqueta at the London Stadium with the club looking unlikely to qualify for any European competition.

Paqueta was crucial to the team’s win in the Europa Conference League last season and he would want to prove himself in the Champions League now.

West Ham would bank a hefty price for Paqueta

Man City would provide that opportunity to him every season, unlike West Ham.

The player wants to play with the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne and challenge for trophies.

Despite having an £85 million release clause, Paqueta has shown his worth and is seen by Pep Guardiola’s team as the ideal target because of his versatility in both wide and centre attacking midfield roles.