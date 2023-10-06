From World Cup winner to expected ban: Juventus ace Paul Pogba’s back up sample also tests positive

It’s a fair bet that Paul Pogba’s football career at the highest level is now over.

The Juventus star was waiting on the results of a second urine sample after the first he had given had tested positive for testosterone.

Although he didn’t play in the match against Udinese, he was randomly selected after the match and was caught out.

Hopes that his temporary suspension might be reversed were not realised and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano was first to break the news on X (formerly Twitter).

? BREAKING: Paul Pogba has tested testosterone doping positive also to backup sample today. ?? Juventus will now decide how to proceed with his contract as Pogba faces risk of long-term ban. pic.twitter.com/P6lGlLv48C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2023

The Sun note that he will now be asked to attend an anti-doping tribunal and the outcome of that could determine the length of his ban.

If he’s found guilty, The Sun say that a two-year ban from the game will be the outcome, but this would be extended to four years should it be proven that he intentionally used the drug.

More Stories / Latest News Jurgen Klopp’s VAR response will bring Liverpool together says Carragher Video: Aston Villa must be on their guard at Alkmaar after Dutch police assault Legia president and arrest two players Football fan starts petition to ban Leeds player from professional football

Regardless of the length of any potential ban, it’s difficult to see how any club would want to take him on after such a scandal.

After winning the World Cup a few years ago, injury problems and bust ups with Jose Mourinho at Man United are just a few things that have contributed to the French midfielder’s star being on the wane.