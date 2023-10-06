“It’s annoying” – Jurgen Klopp confirms another setback for star who has been out since May

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder Thiago Alcantara has suffered another setback on his road back from injury and that his return will have to wait a little longer.

The Reds boss told reporters at his press conference on Friday that the Spanish star will be back after the international break and that this latest news is annoying for him and the player.

“It’s just, for him (Thiago) especially, it’s annoying,” said the Reds boss via the Liverpool Echo. “He’s now had two setbacks in the rehab. Not massive but enough to take him off the pitch again.

“Obviously not the same injury, not at all, but a bit similar. And as annoying as it is for Stefan Bajcetic – he was there, played a few minutes, and then felt something else.

“That’s how it is after long-term injuries from time to time. I don’t know, I will not pressure on that (when they can return). If they will be back after the international break, we will see. Hopefully, would be cool.”

Thiago hasn’t featured for Jurgen Klopp’s side since undergoing surgery on a long-standing hip problem in May, with his last start coming back in February in the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Wolves.

Having returned to team training in August, the Spaniard was struck by a further problem a few weeks later as he closed on a return and that has kept him out of action until now.

The veteran star is a wonderful player that Liverpool fans have missed watching but having been out for so long and seeing new bodies come through the door at Anfield, it will be hard for the 32-year-old to get minutes for the rest of the season.