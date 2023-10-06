Man City’s Erling Haaland decision has repercussions for Real Madrid

One of the main reasons why Man City enjoyed an unprecedented treble-winning season in 2022/23 is thanks to the goals of their striker, Erling Haaland.

Right back to the days when he was turning out for Molde, the Norwegian just can’t stop scoring and it’s therefore no wonder why he is coveted by the likes of Real Madrid.

The Spanish league giants missed out in the fight to take Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, but that would be unlikely to stop them if the goal machine soon became available again.

However, that’s unlikely to happen, denying Los Blancos for a second time.

That’s because, according to The Telegraph (subscription required), Man City are making moves to tie Haaland down to a new deal.

For any team with aspirations of putting together a package to sweeten any deal that’s news which will be sure to disappoint, though they surely can’t be surprised.

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa and Newcastle interested in 23-year-old Premier League ace Liverpool and Newcastle set to battle it out for 26-year-old winger Barcelona could be without Robert Lewandowski for El Clasico

Goals are Haaland’s food and drink but he wouldn’t score half as many were it not for the skill and accuracy of his team-mates, most of whom are best-in-class in their position.

There’s a reason why City are the reigning treble winners and are currently setting the pace again in the Premier League and, as much as Haaland is a large part of that, the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish et al can’t be overlooked.