West Ham United and Newcastle United will face each other in the Premier League at the weekend and Paul Merson has now shared his prediction regarding the game.

Merson believes that Newcastle will have an extra day to prepare for the contest and they will have an edge in the game. Both teams have played in the midweek, but West Ham will have one less day to prepare because of the scheduling of the Europa League games.

Newcastle are coming into this game on the back of a morale-boosting win over Paris Saint-Germain and they will be keen to follow it up with another positive performance.

“West Ham aren’t going to make it very easy, but Newcastle do have an extra day to prepare and that will make a big difference. They need a big result to follow up on their victory against PSG. This is their bread and butter. They’ve got to get back into the top four, and I think they’ll win this game.”

On paper, Newcastle are certainly the better team and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out all three points.

West Ham are no pushovers and they will look to make life difficult for the Magpies. Both teams are certainly capable of picking up the victory here and it remains to be seen whether Merson’s prediction comes true.