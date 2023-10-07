Mauricio Pochettino believes that Raheem Sterling deserves to be in the England squad and can prove manager Gareth Southgate wrong.

The Chelsea forward has been in scintillating form so far this season, scoring three and assisting one in the Premier League already.

The 28-year-old is finally starting to show glimpses of that player we saw at Manchester City and could be the central component of Pochettino’s side going forward.

He demonstrated just how pivotal he could be during Chelsea’s 4-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The English forward bagged one goal while playing a part in every one of the other three, inspiring the Blues to a comeback win.

However, it seems that his form is still not good enough to get his place back in the England scene with Sterling having his name omitted from Southgate’s latest squad.

It has been over a year since the forward lined out for his country and manager Pochettino believes that he will prove Southgate’s decision wrong.

“I think a player with his experience knows he needs to perform and to show the manager of the national team he was wrong in the decision,” Pochettino said via the Independent.

“Only with performances and scoring goals is he going to show he deserved to go.”