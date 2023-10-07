Leeds first-team player makes U-turn after Daniel Farke ‘discipline’ talks

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has managed to make improvements to Joe Rodon’s game after simply having disciplinary talks with the club’s new summer signing.

Rodon, who joined Tottenham in a deal worth up to £15million from Swansea City three years ago, failed to make it at the Premier League club and is now looking to restart his career in Yorkshire.

Farke has revealed that Rodon’s application on the training pitch has improved, according to Leeds Live, after he challenged the central defender to improve his performance. The German coach held discussions with the e Welsh star after he was left frustrated by some of his displays during the early stages of his Whites career.

The Leeds manager held behind-the-scenes discussions with Rodon after feeling his sending off at Hull could result in a lack of discipline hindering his Leeds career and that has worked according to Ben Jacobs.

The respected journalist told GIVEMESPORT about Rodon: “He obviously came into the side this season and lacked a little bit of discipline. He’s been sent off already this season and I think that Rodon needed a bit of a kick to look at himself in the mirror and regain a little bit of focus and discipline. I think that Daniel Farke wasn’t afraid to be frank with the player and tell him that.

“From what I’m told, Rodon has responded tremendously with his focus, application and discipline, and he showcased that for Leeds in their last victory. That’s another example of Daniel Farke managing a player and realising that a slightly heavier touch was needed to galvanise Rodon.

“Now I think we’re seeing a player that feels that he can stay in that side, lead within that side and keep a bit of a cooler head.”