Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking options and they have identified the West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen as a target.

A report via Fichajes claims that the 26-year-old West Ham attacker has attracted the attention of Arsenal with his performances and the Gunners have now decided to join the race to sign him.

The 26-year-old is reported valued at €70 million and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can strike an agreement with West Ham in the coming months. The attacker recently agreed on a new contract with the club and the Hammers will not want to lose him any time soon.

Bowen is a key player for West Ham and he helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference league last season.

Arsenal could certainly use a quality winger like him, who will add goals and creativity to their attack. Arteta has had to overuse the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli last season. The Spanish manager needs more options at his disposal so that he can rotate his squad and keep the players fresh.

??? EXCLUSIVE: Jarrod Bowen agrees new long term deal at West Ham. It’s all done, one more excellent news for the #WHUFC winger after England NT call. Bowen wanted to stay as key part of the project. Jarrod said yes to final proposal. pic.twitter.com/x7jCkdiGki — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 7, 2023

Bowen would undoubtedly be a superb acquisition, but the transfer seems unlikely right now. The opportunity to join Arsenal will be a tempting proposition for the player but he has agreed a new deal with West Ham and the Hammers are under no pressure to cash on him.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to test the waters with a lucrative proposal in the coming months. A January move is certainly out of the question and any transfer would have to wait until the summer window.