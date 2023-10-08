Erling Haaland was clearly not happy after Manchester City suffered their second consecutive Premier League loss against Arsenal on Sunday evening.

For the first time in eight years, the Gunners have registered a league win against the current champions and putting an end to their embarrassing 12-game losing streak.

The game looked destined for a stalemate as both sides failed to create any real goalscoring chances from open play, helped in part by the impressive defensive display on display.

It took until the 85th minute for the deadlock to be broken when Gabriel Martinelli’s deflected shot whistled past a helpless Ederson, sending the Emirates into pandemonium.

As Arsenal celebrated after the final whistle, Haaland and Kyle Walker seemed to get into a bit of a tussle with the Arsenal backroom staff.

The Norwegian striker was well marshalled by William Saliba as he failed to make any real impact throughout the 90 minutes.

The Gunners now go into the international break tied with Spurs at the of the table and two points clear of Manchester City.