Transfer news: Man Utd & Bayern midfielder battle, West Ham deal agreed, Arsenal ace’s future & more

Manchester United face Bayern Munich competition for Luis Guilherme – Bayern Munich were among the clubs in attendance for Brazilian gem Luis Guilherme two days ago. He’s very talented and Bayern were there to keep an eye on him. Let’s see if they’re going to bid for him, but for sure they are among four or five clubs interested, along with Manchester United – FULL STORY

West Ham agree new Jarrod Bowen deal – Jarrod Bowen has agreed a new long term deal at West Ham. It’s all done, one more piece of excellent news for the West Ham winger after his recent England national team call-up – FULL STORY

The latest on Emile Smith Rowe’s Arsenal future – Arsenal fans keep asking me about Emile Smith Rowe’s situation, but we will have to wait and see. At the moment he’s not pushing to leave so we can’t predict the future. Of course Smith Rowe wants and needs to play but he also understands it’s not easy for Mikel Arteta now as there are many key players in the squad – FULL STORY

