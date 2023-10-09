Farke reportedly disappointed he couldn’t sign £15k-a-week man this summer

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was reportedly disappointed not to be able to sign Ryan Manning this summer.

Joe Wainman spoke to Give Me Sport about the saga, explaining that Leeds felt they were at one point quite close to getting this deal done.

“I think Manning was the big one because we all got excited. We’d all seen the numbers that he produced last season. We all believed we were maybe closer than what we were to signing him,” he said.

“I thought, ‘This will be a great start to the window. We’re bringing in an exciting left-back with his goal contributions, etc. Look at his assists and goals.’ And then he went to one of our rivals for the league, I would say, especially before the season started anyway. You’re looking at the three relegated clubs.

“So, for Southampton to get him, I felt like it was a bit of a coup. And then that made me worry about Piroe because of the Martin links and stuff.

“So, I think the one we were most disappointed by that we were linked to would have been Ryan Manning. But maybe we didn’t miss out too much, having seen how it’s going currently.”

