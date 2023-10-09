According to O Jogo, Leicester City had a representative present at the Porto vs Portimonense game on Sunday, although it is unclear who they was watching.

Despite the lack of information on who Leicester were there to be watching, Sport Witness have stated that the likes of Diogo Costa and Ze Pedro have drawn “positive notes” from the Leicester City scout, as well as the goalscorer Evanilson.

Porto (3rd in Primeira Liga) emerged victors over Portimonense (12th in Primeira Liga) with the only goal of the game being scored by Evanilson in the 9th minute. Porto managed to hold on and secure the three points, despite David Carmo receiving a red card in the 83rd minute.

Leicester currently sit top of the Championship, winning 10 of their first 11 games of the 2023/24 campaign and only losing once. They have 30 points, and are two points ahead of second place Ipswich Town who are on 28 points.

They face Swansea (A), Sunderland (H) and QPR (A) in the space of 7 days after the international break, as the fixtures start to come thick and fast between now and Christmas.