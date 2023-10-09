Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight into Manchester United’s response to the poor start made to life at Old Trafford by summer signing Andre Onana.

The Cameroon goalkeeper joined Man Utd from Inter Milan and initially looked like a hugely promising signing to replace the struggling David de Gea, but it’s fair to say he’s looked highly unconvincing so far after a few major blunders.

Onana made yet another error as Brentford opened the scoring against the Red Devils at the weekend, though ultimately Scott McTominay came off the bench to win the game with a stoppage time brace.

Could there be cause for concern over Onana’s form, though? Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column today, Romano insists the club are still backing the player, while he added that he hopes to soon see the 27-year-old producing the kind of form that made him so highly rated during his time at Inter.

“Manchester United got an important win over Brentford thanks to the late heroics of Scott McTominay, but the goal they conceded was another moment to forget for Andre Onana, with the goalkeeper far from at his best since moving to Old Trafford this summer,” Romano said.

“Personally, I still think Onana is an excellent goalkeeper. At Inter he was fantastic because he was one of the stars of the team, the fans and the teammates used to love him in an incredible way. He needs that kind of feeling.

“Man United are 100% supportive since day one, so I hope for Onana it’s a matter of time before we see him back at his level.”