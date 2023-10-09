Manchester United have been linked with Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves, with Fabrizio Romano explaining that there is a lot of interest in the talented 19-year-old.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that nothing concrete is happening with Neves now, simply that many clubs are keeping tabs on the teenager and his recent performances.

Man Utd could well be one of those if as many as ten or more clubs are watching him, but Romano didn’t specify anything about the Red Devils or how strong those recent links are.

Still, it makes sense that United and other big names from the Premier League could be monitoring Neves, who surely has a very bright future in the game.

Romano also explained, however, that a deal might not be easy due to Neves having a release clause worth as much as €120m in his Benfica contract.

He said: “In the transfer market, Man Utd have been linked with talented young Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, but my understanding is nothing is happening right now, apart from more than ten clubs scouting and monitoring Joao, who’s a great talent.

“I’m reliably told that there is nothing concrete yet. He has a release clause worth €120m.”