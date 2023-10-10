Everton ahead of Manchester City in surprise metric

The xG Philosophy on X (previously Twitter) posted this crazy stat that will blow your mind, comparing Everton and Manchester City.

This season Everton have generated more x/G (expected goals) than Manchester City, with the Toffees creating 16.43 x/G to Manchester City’s 15.66 x/G. However the Citizens have scored 17 goals from their x/G of only 15.66, whilst Everton have only scored nine from their x/G of 16.43.

The Toffees are therefore underperforming their x/G by -7.43, as they sit 16th in the Premier League table with only 7 points and only two wins from their opening eight fixtures.

Everton actually rank fifth in the x/G table, with their x/G on this source at 17.56 (still above City’s at 16.80). Only Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton and Tottenham rank above Everton in expected goals.

The Toffees are the highest expected goals underperformers in the league, with the closest being Luton Town who are underperforming their x/G by -5.96. These stats show that Everton are clearly creating the chances to win games, and this is a positive sign going forwards. However they will need to start turning their x/G into goals to start climbing the table and gathering points.

