High ranking Bayern official releases statement that Tottenham could be embarrassed by

Selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich may have been one of the most difficult decisions that Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, has had to make during his tenure as club chairman, however, at this point, it’s looking like a win win.

The centre-forward is, as expected, ripping it up in the Bundesliga for the Bavarian giants, whilst Spurs are sitting pretty atop the Premier League table.

Indeed, any thoughts that Levy may have had regarding a backlash from fans of the north London outfit have quickly been dispelled thanks to Ange Postecoglou’s stunning start to life at White Hart Lane.

Kane’s shadow will hang over the club for a while yet, however, particularly when Bayern directors appear more than keen to rub salt into the wounds.

According to honorary Bayern president, Uli Hoeness, the Bavarians didn’t actually pay the amount for the centre-forward that has been quoted extensively in the press.

“We only spent 95 million (euros),” he told BR24.

Though it might only be a case of a few million pounds difference, it begs the question as to why a different figure was released to media organisations in the first place, and why Levy has let Kane leave for under €100m, when it was always believed that any offer below that amount would be rebuffed.