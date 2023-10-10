New twist in Jadon Sancho saga hints at Man United desperation

It’s the gift that keeps on giving though Man United supporters will likely be sick and tired of hearing about Jadon Sancho’s insouciance towards his employers by now.

Those who pay their hard-earned each week expect, nay demand that those that are fortunate enough to pull on the red shirt each week given 100 percent as a minimum, and it’s clear that Sancho isn’t interested in anything other than himself.

Why else would the player not be apologising to Erik ten Hag and his team-mates, to put the whole sorry saga to bed once and for all?

As the Daily Mail report, United are that desperate to rid themselves of Sancho that they’re even willing to contribute to any loan that might be agreed in January.

At this point, the 23-year-old is out of the first-team picture, and the status quo will remain until such time as he apologises. Something that he appears unwilling or unable to do.

If rumours of the player’s persistent lateness and lack of effort in training are accurate, then whatever else is going on with his squad management, ten Hag surely can’t be blamed for taking a hard line.

Sir Alex Ferguson would never have stood for it, and that’s the barometer by which this situation should be measured.

The Dutchman needs to be allowed to manage as he sees fit, and the team always comes before the individual.