West Ham could be forced to pay eye-watering figure to English club this week

It appears that West Ham will be paying the price for their recent success later this week.

The Hammers have certainly begun the 2023/24 season on the front foot, setting the pace in their Europa League group whilst keeping pace at the right end of the table – in stark contrast to how they began last season.

Fortunately for David Moyes and his squad, they finished 2022/23 in the best way possible, and even the sale of former captain, Declan Rice, hasn’t had a marked effect on their style of play.

In fact, you could argue that West Ham look a more complete outfit without Rice in it, such was the quality of their summer transfer purchases.

One of the standout players for them over the past few seasons has been Jarrod Bowen, and it was poetic that he should bag the winner in the Hammers biggest game in 43 years, last season’s Europa Conference League final.

The 26-year-old was signed from Hull City back in 2020, and it’s the Tigers that are set to benefit from a decent windfall if Bowen makes a fifth international appearance for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions during the current international break.

According to Hull Live, West Ham will have to pay Hull £1m under terms agreed for his sale to the east Londoners.