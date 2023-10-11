European giants circling as Man United’s Jadon Sancho gets ready to leave in January

It seems that the best thing for all concerned in the Jadon Sancho situation is that the player moves on from Man United, and that precise scenario could happen as early as January next year.

An apparent total breakdown in communications between the player and manager, Erik ten Hag, has ensured that the 23-year-old has nowhere left to turn other than away from Old Trafford.

Though it was initially believed that an apology from the player would be sufficient to see him re-integrated back into the first-team squad dynamic, even if Sancho were to do so now – which seems highly unlikely – it’s doubtful it would be enough to pacify ten Hag.

Such a blatant lack of insubordination towards the manager could only ever end one way.

Sir Alex Ferguson would never have stood for it during his tenure and the Dutchman should be afforded the same courtesy and respect.

According to inews (subscription required), help may be at hand in the form of Italian giants, Juventus, and Sancho’s former team, Borussia Dortmund.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Lionel Messi transfer speculation and ‘romantic’ Barcelona return Man United loanee Mason Greenwood offered international lifeline as rehabilitation continues Arsenal in active negotiations for hit-man who will be final piece in Arteta’s jigsaw

It isn’t clear at this stage whether any move would be a loan or permanent transfer, but what does seem almost certain is that the player won’t be wearing the red of United again.

Whether Sancho’s team-mates agree with his treatment by ten Hag or not is a moot point. Teams of Man United’s standing cannot afford to be seen to have such a disruptive influence destabilising what it is that ten Hag is trying to build.