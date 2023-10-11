Fabrizio Romano provides update on Antonio Conte’s talks with Napoli and it doesn’t look good

Napoli
Posted by

Napoli are in the process of looking for a new manager as current coach Rudi Garcia looks set to leave the Serie A champions after a shaky start to life in Naples. 

The Italian club are currently fifth in Serie A, seven points behind league leaders AC Milan, following their 3-1 defeat at home to Fiorentina on Sunday. This has put Garcia under immense pressure and Napoli have been looking at Antonio Conte as a replacement for the Frenchman.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Antonio Conte had long, direct talks with Napoli on Wednesday but they were not positive. The Italian coach has decided to keep waiting for a new opportunity to return to football following the discussions.

More Stories / Latest News
Dean Jones thinks Eddie Howe could face his worst nightmare in next transfer window
Real Madrid man reportedly interested in joining West Ham
Surprise Man United star shines in behind-closed-doors friendly

According to Il Mattino, Conte is asking for a 3-year contract in Naples and a salary worth €8m a season. It is unsure if this is the reason for the talks not going well as this is almost half of the £15m the 54-year-old was being paid at Tottenham.

The Italian has been out of work since leaving Spurs back in March but it doesn’t look like he will be returning in the near future as he waits for the right time to make his comeback.

More Stories Antonio Conte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.