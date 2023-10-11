Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is very likely to leave the club in the January transfer window after a difficult period At Old Trafford.

According to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Van de Beek came close to leaving Man Utd for Real Sociedad during the summer, and he’s still expected to move on when the transfer window re-opens in the winter.

The Red Devils have made a few signings in midfield in recent times, bringing in the likes of Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount, who are now surely firmly ahead of Van de Beek in Erik ten Hag’s pecking order.

If Van de Beek is to move on, it’s been a hugely disappointing spell for him at United, with the the Netherlands international previously looking like a huge prospect during his time at former club Ajax.

Discussing Van de Beek’s struggles at MUFC, Romano put it down to some bad luck with injuries, as well as confidence issues, particularly under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Donny van de Beek – A January departure is expected and very likely for Donny van de Beek after he almost left in the summer,” Romano wrote.

“It’s too early to mention specific clubs but he was really close to Real Sociedad in August, then nothing happened.

“It’s sad to see him struggle at Manchester United as he looked like such a fine prospect at Ajax, but I think he’s been really unlucky with injuries, and also didn’t receive the confidence he needed in some crucial moments under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”