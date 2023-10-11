Napoli formally approach Antonio Conte

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Napoli have formally approached Antonio Conte today, to see if they believe he can be the right man to replace Rudi Garcia.

Garcia took over before the start of the current campaign, joining Napoli on June 15th, 2023. He replaced Luciano Spalletti who left Naples to become the Italy national team manager.

Napoli however are already looking at alternatives for Garcia after his start to the 2023/24 campaign, and Conte looks to be the man favoured by last season’s title winners.

Napoli have formally approached Antonio Conte today. Discussions will follow with direct talks to understand if he can be the right man to replace Rudi Garcia. No final decision made yet as there are many crucial points to discuss before advancing with Conte.

Conte left Tottenham by “mutual consent” in March 2023, and has previously managed the likes of Inter Milan, Chelsea, Juventus, Atlanta and various other Italian league sides. He also had a two year stint incharge of the Italian national team from 2014-2016.

In his time as a manager, Conte has won four Serie A titles, one Premier league title, and one Serie B title earlier in his career (2008/09). Conte is experienced in the Serie A, managing two of the top sides over the past decade in Juventus and Inter Milan, winning the Scudetto with both sides.

Napoli would be the seventh italian club Conte has managed in his 18 year managerial career so far, and this experience could be a reason that Napoli see him as the right man for the current project and situation in Naples.