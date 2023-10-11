Rasmus Hojlund fully behind “World-class player” despite fans calling for him to be dropped

The opening part of the 2023/24 campaign has been tough for Man United’s Marcus Rashford but the forward has the full support of his team in order to help him through his current run of form.

The Englishman shone during the last campaign, with his 30 goals and 11 assists putting him amongst Europe’s best as Erik ten Hag got off to a positive start at Old Trafford.

The same cannot be said for either this season as Man United have been poor as a whole and that has contributed to Rashford’s underperforming. There have even been calls for Ten Hag to drop the winger for one of United’s younger stars, Alejandro Garnacho or Facundo Pellistri, as the Old Trafford faithful grow tired of their star man’s performances.

However, new signing Rasmus Hojlund has put his full backing behind the 25-year-old and expects him to rediscover his form soon.

Speaking to the Danish newspaper Tipsbladet, Hojlund said when asked about Rashford and his struggles this term: “I really like playing with him. He is a World-class football player. I enjoy playing with a player like him.

“He’s a player I’ve looked up to, even though he’s only a few years older than me. He has done well since he came in as a 19-year-old and scored against Midtjylland. I think he has been a great player ever since, and it is of course great that we are team-mates today.”

The duo are likely to hit it off on the pitch very soon and Ten Hag is hoping they can fire Man United back to top form again.