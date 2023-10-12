Liverpool still interested in summer transfer target in midfield

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in the potential transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone after first looking at him during the summer.

The Reds ended up moving for different targets on that occasion, signing four new players in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo as Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left Anfield.

According to Daily Briefing columnist Christian Falk, posting from his account on X, Bayern Munich are interested in Kone, while Liverpool’s interest seemingly hasn’t gone away either.

See below as Falk claims the Merseyside giants are still monitoring Kone…

True? Bayern is interested in Manu Koné (22). Also @LFC Liverpool is still watching the midfield player of @borussia Mönchengladbach — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 11, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool keep on prioritising signings to rebuild their midfield, or if they’ll move on to other areas of their squad next.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah aren’t getting any younger so will surely soon need replacing with more long-term options.

Still, Kone is a fine talent and certainly one worth keeping tabs on or else other big clubs are likely to be in the race for his signature as well.