Video: Controversial decision sees Man United’s Scott McTominay have World-class goal chalked off

Spain were 2-0 winners over Scotland on Thursday night but the match was overshadowed by a very controversial decision that saw a worldie from Scott McTominay ruled out.

The goal came during the 59th minute of the match as the Man United star scored a stunning free kick to give the Scottish the lead. However, the goal was ruled out as the officials deemed that there was a foul on the Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, according to UEFA.

The governing body changed its mind since, according to Dale Johnson, stating that it was actually chalked off for offside.

Either way, it sparked controversy as Scotland went on to lose the match; but the goal will encourage Man United fans as McTominay has followed up his two goals at the weekend with another beautiful strike for his country.

