Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The 21-year-old Bundesliga defender has impressed with his performances for the German club and he has attracted the attention of the Premier League side.

Apparently, the defender is likely to cost around £43 million and a report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are unwilling to pursue him in January.

Liverpool are keen on signing a central defender but they are likely to prioritise a move for a defensive midfielder. The report further states that Brazilian midfielder Andre is a target during the winter transfer window and a move for Hincapie may have to wait until the end of the season.

The Ecuador international could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Reds in the long-term and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Liverpool need to bring in a versatile central defender who can operate as a full-back if needed.

The 21-year-old is capable of operating in a back four as well as a back three. He will add tactical versatility to the side as well.

While the £43 million price tag might seem like a premium right now, the defender has the potential to justify the investment in the long run. Players like Joel Matip have been quite underwhelming over the last year and Liverpool need to bring in quality defenders.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only reliable defenders at Anfield right now. Hincapie would be a solid, long-term investment for the Reds if they manage to pull it off.