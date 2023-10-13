Dan Burn has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The English defender has slotted perfectly into Eddie Howe’s system since making the move from Brighton in 2022 for just £13m.

Burn completed his dream of playing for his boyhood club and also ticked another item off his bucket list when he scored a goal in the Champions League against PSG during their 4-1 win.

Despite initially signing as a centre-back, Burn has predominantly featured as a left-back for Howe’s side and has been hailed for his leadership qualities on the pitch.

The 31-year-old expressed how delighted he was to have signed a new deal with the club.

“It means everything to me to play for this club and to sign a new contract,” he said.

“I said when I signed that I didn’t want this to be just a ‘stop-gap’ signing to keep us up – I wanted to be here for a long time.

“So personally it feels even more of an achievement signing this one than it was actually signing here in the first place.”