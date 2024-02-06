Jamie Carragher says he feels sorry for Newcastle first-team player

Jamie Carragher has admitted he felt sorry for one Newcastle United player last time out.

The Sky Sports pundit was analysing Newcastle’s thrilling 4-4 draw against Luton Town on the weekend.

And a snippet from the former Liverpool defender’s analysis on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football saw Dan Burn’s defending come under the microscope.

The £13 million Newcastle full-back was tasked with stopping the Hatters’ Chiedozie Ogbene, who was arguably the best player on the pitch.

The Luton attacker did not give Burn a moment’s rest — constantly running at him and turning him inside-out, and Carragher admitted the Newcastle full-back had his sympathy.

“The reason I’m laughing is I’ve been there,” he said.

“The way Dan Burn feels at the moment having to chase this fella at the weekend is how I used to feel chasing Thierry Henry.”

Burn’s individual duel with Ogbene did eventually lead to the Englishman conceding a penalty with around 30 minutes left to play, and while fans will forgive their number 33 for a rare poor performance, Eddie Howe will certainly be eyeing a new left-back once the summer window opens.