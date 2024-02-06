Jamie Carragher says he feels sorry for Newcastle first-team player

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Jamie Carragher has admitted he felt sorry for one Newcastle United player last time out.

The Sky Sports pundit was analysing Newcastle’s thrilling 4-4 draw against Luton Town on the weekend.

And a snippet from the former Liverpool defender’s analysis on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football saw Dan Burn’s defending come under the microscope.

The £13 million Newcastle full-back was tasked with stopping the Hatters’ Chiedozie Ogbene, who was arguably the best player on the pitch.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds willing to let 24-year-old go for nothing in summer
Chelsea misfit playing so well that he’s up for prestigious award
Manager now ‘reluctant’ to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace

The Luton attacker did not give Burn a moment’s rest — constantly running at him and turning him inside-out, and Carragher admitted the Newcastle full-back had his sympathy.

“The reason I’m laughing is I’ve been there,” he said.

“The way Dan Burn feels at the moment having to chase this fella at the weekend is how I used to feel chasing Thierry Henry.”

Burn’s individual duel with Ogbene did eventually lead to the Englishman conceding a penalty with around 30 minutes left to play, and while fans will forgive their number 33 for a rare poor performance, Eddie Howe will certainly be eyeing a new left-back once the summer window opens.

More Stories Dan Burn Jamie Carragher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.