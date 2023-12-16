Video: Dan Burn scores late goal for Newcastle to seal 3-0 win

The English defender bundled the ball over the line late on to seal a 3-0 victory for Eddie Howe’s side.

Off the back of three consecutive losses in all competitions, Saturday’s clash with Fulham was a must-win for Newcastle.

Howe was undoubtedly expecting a tough game against Marco Silva’s side, who won both of their last two matches 5-0.

But their task became a lot easier when Raul Jimenez was shown a straight red card after colliding with Sean Longstaff in the first half.

Lewis Miley scored just after the break before Miguel Almiron doubled their advantage only minutes later.

The returning Dan Burn then sealed all three points for his team when he bundled the ball into the back of the net in the 82nd minute.

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.