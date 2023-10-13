“Of course” – Tottenham star’s encouraging words will please England fans ahead of Australia clash

Tottenham star James Maddison has started the 2023/24 campaign in incredible form and the midfielder believes he can carry that into England’s two matches during this international break.

The Three Lions face Australia in a friendly on Friday night before continuing their EURO 2024 qualifying campaign against Italy on Tuesday. Maddison is hoping to get important minutes in a white shirt and will be looking to carry his club form into both fixtures.

The 26-year-old has made a fast start to life at Tottenham, helping the North London club to the top of the Premier League after eight games. The midfielder has scored two goals and assisted a further five across those matches and the England star is excited to be back amongst the national team.

When asked if he can continue his current form for England over the coming days, Maddison told the Evening Standard: “Can I do [the same] for England? Of course.

“I think I’m best centrally, but Gareth gives me the freedom to be central when I play off the left anyway, so it’s not like I’m out on the touchline, like Marcus [Rashford] or Jack [Grealish] would do. That’s more their strengths.

“I’m more of a player on the inside, like Phil Foden, who’s better in the pockets.”

“Whenever Gareth has played me off the left, the message has always been to find the space on the inside. And that’s been fine,” the Tottenham star continued.

“I think under Ange I’ve been good out of possession. It’s one thing I’m always conscious of. I never want to be that guy who doesn’t work hard, because there’s no room for that guy any more. So I always make sure I’m working as hard as I can. And then bringing the qualities to the team I know I possess: the creative side, which is why Tottenham bought me.

“But listen, I absolutely love playing for England, coming away on these camps and representing my country, so I’ll play wherever I can get the minutes.”