Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 125th international goal in big Portugal win

Portugal were 3-2 winners over Slovakia in their EURO 2024 qualifying clash on Friday and the match saw Cristiano Ronaldo score his 125th international goal.

Roberto Martinez’s side have won seven out of seven games so far but they have confirmed the top spot with a win over second-placed Slovakia tonight as there is now eight points between the two countries.

Ronaldo scored the second Portuguese goal from the penalty spot and the 38-year-old also netted the third. That was the legendary forward’s 125th goal for his country and it can be seen below.

Cristiano Ronaldo has two ???? He scores from close-range to extend the Portugal lead against Slovakia ?#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/DjKGb7dLbN — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 13, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second of the night ??? 857 career goals!!! Immortal! pic.twitter.com/AEGlUmajZX — MrBanks? (@Mrbankstips) October 13, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and Polsat Sport.