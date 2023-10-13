Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 125th international goal in big Portugal win

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Portugal were 3-2 winners over Slovakia in their EURO 2024 qualifying clash on Friday and the match saw Cristiano Ronaldo score his 125th international goal. 

Roberto Martinez’s side have won seven out of seven games so far but they have confirmed the top spot with a win over second-placed Slovakia tonight as there is now eight points between the two countries.

Ronaldo scored the second Portuguese goal from the penalty spot and the 38-year-old also netted the third. That was the legendary forward’s 125th goal for his country and it can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and Polsat Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man City star runs 60 yards as part of incredible assist for country
Video: Ollie Watkins scores sliding finish to put England 1-0 up against Australia
Video: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes produces beautiful assist for Portugal opener
More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.