Exclusive: Arsenal have a clear priority on who’s next to receive a new contract

Having recently tied down club captain, Martin Odegaard, to a new deal, Arsenal are clear on who they have next in line to receive an extension.

Mikel Arteta has to be delighted with his Gunners squad this season, and they’re only being kept off top spot by north London rivals, Tottenham, because the Lilywhites have scored two more goals.

Key to any success is a solid defence, and with just six goals conceded, Arsenal can boast the most miserly back four in the English top-flight along with Man City.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Ben White will be next in line for a new contract.

‘Arsenal always go player by player in contract negotiations and Ben White is the priority now,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

‘As you know I never mention salaries, and there are no other details available about a deal at this stage. For sure it’d be a long term deal but the final length has not been decided yet.’

It’s taken a few seasons for Arteta to clear out the dead wood and disruptive influences from the Arsenal dressing room, and after their recent toppling of City there’s no doubt that the north Londoners are a team capable of winning the Premier League title again.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: ‘Important’ West Ham ace set for contract talks 23-year-old Chelsea ace responds to Saudi approach regarding a January move West Ham have set their asking price for 28-year-old key star

The experience of last season is likely to hold them in good stead as they get to the business end in 2023/24, and it would be somewhat poetic to see the trophy back with the club on what would be the 20th anniversary of their last title win – the Invincibles season of 03/04.