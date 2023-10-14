News outlet says Newcastle star is an addict and is ready to contact a therapist

A betting scandal has rocked the Italian football community this week and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali is one of the players caught up in the events.

According to AP, Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli, alongside Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo have been questioned this week as part of an investigation by prosecutors in Turin into betting online via unauthorized websites.

The report says that more than a dozen Serie A players could be involved in what is somewhat of a crisis for football in Italy.

Italian news outlet Corriere della Sela now states that Newcastle’s Tonali wants to cure his gambling addiction and is ready to contact a therapist to move on from the problem.

The Italian is believed to be devasted about the situation he currently finds himself in and is fully aware of the mistake he has made.

? Sandro Tonali is aware that he made a mistake and now wants to cure his gambling addiction by contacting a therapist. Tonali cried and vented his feelings with his dearest loved ones, the Newcastle midfielder is well aware of having made a mistake and now he has every… pic.twitter.com/8jYJpAxU1N — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 14, 2023

If found guilty, Tonali could find himself out of football for a very long time and it would be detrimental to his career. This would be the same for Newcastle, who spent huge money on the Italian this summer as the Magpies strengthened their squad for the return of Champions League football this season.

This story is constantly developing and more information will come to light over the coming days. The outcome of the investigation could have serious consequences for many of the parties involved as all they can do is wait for now.