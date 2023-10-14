Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is currently caught up in an illegal betting scandal.

According to Corriere.It, the police showed up during Italy’s training camp earlier this week in order to investigate the involvement of Italian players in sports betting. While the phones and tablets of the players were seized, Tonali was one of the players whose items were confiscated.

Apparently, the Newcastle player is already putting plans in place for his defence if he is accused. The report further states that he could face a three-year ban if he is found guilty and Newcastle could further punish him in that case.

Apparently, the Premier League club could ask the player to terminate his contract with them or refuse to pay his salary until the expiry of the ban.

Newcastle United spent a substantial amount of money on Tonali during the summer transfer window and he has proven to be a quality acquisition. The 23-year-old has managed to hit the crown running in the Premier League and his performance have been rather impressive. He will be hoping to continue his impressive start to life in the Premier League and the player will be determined to get over this situation unscathed.

Recently Brentford striker Ivan Toney was suspended for breaching gambling regulations and he will return to action midway through January. Tonali will not want to miss games or face serious consequences by getting caught up in a scandal.